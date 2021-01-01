From boredkoalas cat throw pillow gifts

BoredKoalas Cat Throw Pillow Gifts Yellow On Black Cat Icon Vintage Kitten Pet Lover Owner Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

$19.39
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

Grab this vintage retro cute Yellow On Black Cat Icon pillow as a gift for your mom, dad, husband, wife, boyfriend, girlfriend, son or daughter who loves Animal Pet Cat Kitten throw pillows This vintage Yellow On Black Cat Icon pillow is a perfect gift and decor present for animal lovers, cat lovers and cat owner men, women, kids for mother's day, father's day, Birthday or Christmas 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com