On & On Barstool with Plywood Seat by Emeco - Color: Matte - Finish: Matte - (ONON 30 AWS DARK BLUE)

Referencing the bentwood cafÃ© chairs of the 1930s, the Emeco On & On Barstool with Plywood Seat suggests its name with a clean, universal silhouette made using a durable composition of recycled materials. Creating poetic works that stress innovating thinking, E. Barber and J. Osgerby bring their exploratory attitude in materiality and color to the barstool. Emecos strong yet lightweight recycled PET plastic gives the design duo room to create an inspired frame that does more with less. Sourced from sustainable forests, the plywood seat complements the even layer of color with a rich grain texture. The wood makeup and circular shape of the seat elegantly suggest the personality of the classic cafÃ© chair. With a small footprint, the barstool stacks neatly on top of each other circularly. Timeless, U.S. handmade chairs, eco-friendly. Emeco boasts an established history that begins with in 1944 with the design of the Navy Chair; a straightforward chair designed to withstand the rough environment on a naval submarine. Legend has it, the seat of the Emeco 1006 Navy Chair was modeled after the seat of actress Betty Grable. Since then, Emeco has added new editions to their growing collection, many of which were designed in collaboration with designers like: Philippe Starck, Jasper Morrison, and Nendo. The creative process behind the development of Emeco products is one that is organic, intuitive, and subtle. Rooted in a philosophy in which the search for quality design is equally as important as the manufacturing process and their environmental impact. From hand welding, to using recycled goods, to producing a durable and iconic piece, Emeco's seating ensures a lasting design found in its construction and minimal profile. Emeco is a leader when it comes to chair fabrication. Chairs admired today and indefinitely. Chairs that span generations and cultures. Color: Matte. Finish: Ash