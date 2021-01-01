ompait USB-C 3.1 to 4K HDMI USB-C USB 3.0 Adapter Cable 3 in 1 Hub for PC Macbooks Pro

1. 3-in-1 Design: 3-in-1 multi-functional: Type C to HDMI Hub, which has 3 ports, USB 3.0 port, HDMI port and Type-C port. 2. Wide Application: Compact design allows it to fit in most travel bags and pockets, making it a portable dock for the game console by allowing it to connect to HDTV, monitor, projector and other HDMI display with HDMI port. 3. Multi Functional: A fully functional replacement for the game console docking station that allows players to easily connect the game console to a TV without carrying the home dock everywhere. 4. Plug And Play And Easy Installation: No extra driver is needed, low-profile and reversible USB Type C connector. Portable and lightweight for traveling. 5. Note: Power supply must remain connected for use with official charging cable. Better heat dissipation. Avoids any overheating and warping issues by not blocking the air vent at the bottom of the game console.