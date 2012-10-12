12" x 12" Domonique Brown Crown Framed Wall Art Black - Deny Designs

Domonique Brown is a celebration of diversity. Rendered in color palettes ranging from minimalist to vibrant, the medium of her illustrations is to invite viewers to engage in a debate about the accepted notions of race and representation. Domonique's portraits have the purpose of featuring women and men of color who might not otherwise be portrayed, in the hopes others can see the representation of their culture and identity and feel empowered. Size: 12" x 12".