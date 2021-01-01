Omnisexual Mermaid LGBTQ Pride Flag Gifts Omnisexual Mermaid Cute Funny LGBTQIA Pride Flag Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

This funny & empowering LGBTQIA omnisexual rights design is the perfect gift to flaunt your mermaid side to the world one fashion statement at a time. Celebrating the beauty of sexual diversity, this pride design is fierce for beach and birthday parties! Featuring the rainbow colors of the omnisexual LGBTQ flag & a kawaii mermaid this pastel goth soft grunge pride theme design captures the self love aesthetic everyone should feel about their own lifestyle. Great for mermaid and beach lovers! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only