Omnigrip 2.5" x 18" Non-Slip Ruler, Rectangle Quilter's Ruler by Omnigrid

Advertisement
Omnigrid rectangle rulers are used for cutting strips and trimming fabric edges during quilt making or when executing a variety of sewing and fabric craft projectsPatented non-slip backing to hold ruler in place during cuttingHeavy-duty and durable acrylic material, use with a rotary cutter or a straight-edge bladeLaser cut edges for smooth, deep cutting and edge markings for accurate measuringPatented double-sight lines that show up on light and dark fabricsLeft- and right-hand numbering and angle system