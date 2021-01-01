Omni Outdoor Wall Light by Modern Forms - Color: Metallics - Finish: Bronze - (WS-W35512-BZ)

The Omni Outdoor Wall Light features LEDs that create a mesmerizing sparkle through glacial glass that is perfect for interior and exterior applications. Weather proof stainless steel or bronze finishes for the rectangular backplate and arm complete this elegantly minimal sconce. Modern Forms was established in 2013 by WAC Lighting as a forward-thinking brand in both technology and design. Both lights and fans showcase the latest in eco-friendly LED hardware and app-controlled, whisper-quiet DC motors. By blending progressive aesthetics with expert craftsmanship and upscale materials, they are able to create a variety of distinctly minimalist structures which pay homage to Scandinavian and Mid-Century design. Color: Metallics. Finish: Bronze