OMEN by Outpost Gaming Mouse Pad with Qi Wireless Charging Custom RGB and USBA 20 Port 6CM14AA Black 6CM14AAABL
Best Quality Guranteed. QI WIRELESS CHARGING - Charge your wireless gaming mouse and Qi-enabled devices such as smartphones while you play REVERSIBLE PAD OPTIONS - Soft anti-fray pad option creates precise control for low DPI settings, while the hard anti-fray pad option delivers smoother and quicker movements for high DPI settings CUSTOM RGB LIGHTING - Up to 16.8 million RGB LED color combinations that are programmable through OMEN Command Center USB PORT - Convenient USB-A 2.0 port to connect and charge additional devices EXTREME DURABILITY - Designed to withstand extreme temperatures and rapid movements WIRELESS CHARGING - Fully charges Qi-enabled devices in as little as 2.5 hours with 5W of power