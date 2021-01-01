From hp
Omen By Hp 17.3' Full Hd Premium Gaming Laptop - 8Th Gen Intel 6-Core I7-8750H Processor Up To 4.10 Ghz, 8Gb Ddr4 Memory, 128Gb Ssd + 1Tb Hard.
Brand: HP Human Interface Input: Keyboard Operating System: Windows 10 Home Hard Disk Description: HDD 5400 rpm Hardware Interface: Bluetooth, Solid State Drive, Mini-DisplayPort, USB, DisplayPort, Ethernet, HDMI, Headphone 8th Gen Intel 6-Core i7-8750H Processor at 2.20 GHz (9MB Cache, up to 4.10 GHz), Windows 10 Home (64-bit) 8GB DDR4 2666MHz Memory, 128GB Solid State Drive + 1TB 5400RPM Hard Drive, Integrated HD Webcam 17.3' 1920 x 1080 FHD, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050Ti 4GB GDDR5 (1 x HDMI, 1 x Mini DisplayPort) 1 x USB 3.1 Type-C, 3 x USB 3.1 Type-A, 802.11b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 4.2, Gigabit Ethernet