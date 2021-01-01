HP OMEN 15 Gaming Laptop, 15.6' FHD 144hz IPS Display, GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q, Intel 6-Core i7-10750H, 16GB RAM, 512GB PCIe SSD, Thunderbolt.

HYPER-REALISTIC GRAPHICS FOR LAPTOP GAMING - GeForce RTX 2070 (8 GB GDDR6 dedicated) with Max-Q for power and efficiency. Cutting-edge Turing architecture immerses you in incredible realism and gaming laptop performance. VR and Mixed Reality-ready. SUPER-FAST PROCESSOR - 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10750H, 6-Core, 2.6 GHz base frequency, up to 5 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Technology Finish Important Tasks Faster - Watch all your advanced applications perform at blazing speed with features including DDR4 Memory and PCIe NVME SSD. THIN & PORTABLE GAMING WITH LONG BATTERY LIFE - Crafted with an all-metal design, polished accents, and quality materials built to last. Up to 6 hours and 15 minutes (mixed usage), up to 3 hours and 30 minutes (video playback), up to 3 hours (wireless streaming) GAMING CONNECTIVITY - Thunderbolt 3 (40Gbps signaling rate) with SuperSpeed USB Type-C (DisplayPort 1.4, HP Sleep and Charge), 3 SuperSpeed USB Type-A, RJ-45, 3.5mm Headphone/microphone combo.