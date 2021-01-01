Omelia 1.5L "Sweet Home" Cooking Stewpan With A Glass Lid, Enameled Stewpan

Omelia is renowned for using only high quality materials and components from renowned manufacturers. Due to the thickness of the metal and the application of enamel at least 300 microns, the dishes are more resistant to deformation and have a long life. Therefore, Omelia products will serve you for a long time, even if you actively use them every day.A glass lid made of the heat-resistant and impact-resistant glass is included with the pot .Each product is completed with a stainless rim on the lid and pan, and the lid itself is made of heat-resistant glass; Save time on cooking with Inpairs technology, which ensures that the edges of the lid fit snugly against the pot. Thanks to this, food is cooked in steam circulation and retains its natural taste.This allows you to significantly save cooking time, as well as preserve its natural taste and usefulness due to the circulation of steam inside the pan.