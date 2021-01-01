From telio

Telio Omega Brushed Hatchi Sweater Knit Stretch Heather Grey, Fabric by the Yard

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

From Telio this versatile lightweight sweater knit is ultra brushed for a super soft feel. With 40% stretch on the grain and 20% on the vertical for comfort and ease. Perfect for lighter pullovers sweater dresses scarves and more. 96% Polyester/4% Lycra Spandex 58'' wide. Fabric is sold by the yard and cut to order. For example, order of 1 yard (Qty=1) is 58'' x 36''. Order of 3 yards (Qty=3) is 58'' x 108''. Washing Instructions: Hand Wash/Drip Dry

