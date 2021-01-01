Omega 1 Drawer End Table Espresso - Breighton Home

Bring style to your favorite living space by adding the Omega 1 Drawer End Table with Shelf by Breighton Home. Its versatile design will ensure you have everything you need within reach. Showcasing a contemporary style, this table boasts a unique octagon side design. In addition to the two tiers of shelving, this table also features a pull out drawer to stow away entertainment essentials. Constructed of MDF and finished with a non lead based paint, this end table is durable with easy maintenance. Shop the complete Omega Collection by Breighton Home, each sold separately. Color: Espresso.