Mike + Ally - Ombre Waste Bin - Natural/Gold

Complete a stylish bathroom with this Ombre waste bin from Mike + Ally. Expertly hand enamelled, this bin is adorned with a striking ombre design. The perfect addition to an elegant bathroom setting, team with coordinating bathroom accessories available separately from Mike + Ally to complete the look. Please note enamel colours may change over time due to uncontrollable fading and aging of pigments. Key features: * Waste bin * Material: enamel * Dimensions: W22xD18xH29cm * Handcrafted by skilled artisans * Brown to gold omber * Color differences may occur due to application techniques * Enamel colors may change over time due to aging of pigments * Can be cleaned with a mild solution of soap and water