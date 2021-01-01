'Ombre Beach' - Picture Frame Graphic Art Print on Wood

Don't let a bare wall get the better of your home! Adding a piece of wall art is a great option for brightening up any space, while also showing off your personal taste. Take this photographic print, for example: perfect for a beachy touch, it showcases gentle waves breaking against a sandy shoreline. Crafted in the USA, this piece is printed onto fiberboard with a satin finish for a gallery-ready look. And since it arrives with wall mounting hardware, it's ready to hang right out of the box. Size: 12" H x 12" W x 1" D, Frame Color: White