Ombra Low Stool by RS Barcelona - Color: Black (OMLOW-2N)

The Ombra Low Stool from RS Barcelona offers comfort, durability, and refined style in a single contemporary package. Made in Spain and featuring a name that means â€œShadowâ€ in Catalan, its four-legged steel frame is strong and stackable, while a cataphoretic coating keeps it corrosion resistant if used in outdoor environments. All the exterior edges are rounded, which makes repositioning a breeze while allowing it to blend seamlessly into the background of a range of dÃ©cor styles while offering years of sterling service. Offering modern foosball tables and innovative furniture designs, RS Barcelona strives to find new ideas and original solutions inspired by the world around them. Through enthusiasm and optimism, RS Barcelona's goal is to inject joy into daily life.RS Barcelona was founded in 1975 in a small metal workshop by Rafael Rodriguez Castillo. Over the years, the business grew into an industrial unit, providing enough space for Castillo's sons to join the team. This influx of family creativity spurned a desire to move away from manufacturing for others and to manifest their own designs. By combining their knowledge of metals with experimentation, they learned from their mistakes and offered their first product, the metal RS#2 Foosball Table. Fueled by the success of the RS#2, RS Barcelona began partnering with Stone Designs to create their new collection of furniture. As RS Barcelona moves forward, the company is working and collaborating with prestigious young international designers in search of new ideas and innovative concepts for furniture and objects. Inspired by the little moments of joy in daily life, RS Barcelona is challenging themselves to see things in a different light and create a new language of expression and methods in furniture design. Shape: Square. Color: Black.