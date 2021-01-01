Kenroy Home 93836GAL O'Malley Lanterns, Black Matte and Galvanized

FALL OUTDOOR LIGHTING: Outdoor lights illuminate your outdoor seasonal fall front porch decor just in time for guests - perfect for lighting up halloween pumpkins, scarecrows, or wreaths on your patio, porch, garden, or entryway DIMENSIONS: 11 Inch Height, 5.25 Inch Width, 8 Inch Ext; Requires 1-100 Watt Maximum Medium Base Bulb or LED/Edison Bulb Equivalent RUSTIC FARMHOUSE PROFILE: This outdoor wall lantern has plenty of down home country charm for your outdoor spaces. Perfect for use as a wall sconce to illuminate pathways, doorways, and exterior spaces at night, this stylish rustic sconce has a galvanized steel finish with contrasting black powder coated steel accents. For more country vintage charm, use an antique-style Edison bulb. RUSTPROOF POWDER COATED STEEL: This sconce is composed of rustproof powder coated steel finished in black, withstanding rain, wind and sun year after year. EDISON BULB COMPATIBLE: For more vintage-industrial charm, use a compatible LED Edison bulb (not included) EASY INSTALLATION: Mounting hardware, ample amounts of electrical wire, and clear and understandable step-by-step instructions are included for you to install your new fixture INDOORS AND OUTDOORS: Excellent to use indoors as wall sconces to illuminate your hallways, stairways and entryways with country charm. Flank your master bathroom mirror with the lantern for a clean-lined accent. Install in rustic home office spaces to use as task lighting for all of your crafting projects. This farmhouse lantern is also perfect to light up your outdoor spaces at night – line pathways along your home, post next to doorways and entryways on your front and back porch, or light up your shed and garage to avoid tripping and stumbling in the dark., Weight: 2.6 Pounds, Manufacturer: Kenroy Home