Olympus Wall Sconce by Hubbardton Forge - Color: White - Finish: Matte - (209110-1005)

The Olympus Wall Sconce by Hubbardton Forge is a dynamic and daring design. A series of overlapping, openly formed metal rings expand along the wall behind a smooth, spherical glass shade that evenly diffuses a layer of illumination onto surroundings. Hand-forged by artisans, each of these rings varies in size and features a mix of smooth sections and textured patterns along their form, created by a hammering process. Bold and beautiful, this wall sconce captures the eye in any space it brightens. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Color: White. Finish: Natural Iron, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting