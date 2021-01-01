Olympus Pendant Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Grey - Finish: Matte - (131606-1017)

The Olympus Pendant Light from Hubbardton Forge brings a sense of intrigue to the space around it. The abstract silhouette is formed from a rounded ceiling mount and a long and thick central downrod. Upon the downrod are a series of angled rings that flank a set of clear glass spheres. The spheres each contain a single lamp that bring them to life, showcasing a bright and warm layer of light that diffuses throughout the room. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Globe. Color: Grey. Finish: Natural Iron, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting