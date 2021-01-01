From nikko

Nikko Olympus 11" Oval Vegetable Bowl

$21.99 on sale
($29.99 save 27%)
In stock
Buy at replacementsltd

Description

11" Oval Vegetable Bowl in the Olympus pattern by Nikko. Bone,Black Rim W/Gold Greek Key 11 1/4

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com