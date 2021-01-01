Concord Global Trading Olympus Medallion Multicolor Rectangle Indoor 8 ft. x 11 ft. Area Rug, Multi-Colored

This Olympus rug brings your home a stunning beauty, emulating a heir loom from passed with trendy colors. Polyester and polypropylene content of the rug make it look like silk but durable. Easy-care and virtually non-shedding woven with state of the art power looms, this Turkish beauty has touch of vintage look with distressed field of, blue/gray tones, shades of turquoise and ivory. No matter what size or selection these are bound to make a colorful addition to any area. Styles are popular in any home or office. Whether your decor is mid-century modern, contemporary or classical in style, there is a Olympus rug for you. Color: Multi-Colored.