MRCOOL Olympus 48,000 BTU 4 Ton 2-Zone Ductless Mini Split Air Conditioner and Heat Pump, 16 ft. Install Kit - 230V/60Hz, White

This system is meant to be installed by a HVAC technician. This Olympus Multi-Zone bundle includes: MRCOOL 48K BTU Multi-Zone Condenser, two 24K BTU Wall Mounted Air Handlers, 2 Remotes, two 16 ft. Installation Kits, and the 2 SmartHVAC App Kits. Featuring 22.4 SEER efficiency, 7-Year Compressor and 5-Year Parts Warranty, advanced Inverter variable speed compressor technology, and configured for a space-saving footprint. MRCOOL Olympus series ductless heating and cooling systems are a convenient, multi room solution for homes or offices that formerly relied on electric baseboard heaters in the winter and window air conditioning units in the summer. The digital controls give the unit a sleek and aesthetically pleasing appearance. The MRCOOL Olympus series now includes the new SmartHVAC Wi-Fi control module that features an easier setup process, improved functionality, and works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Installation of any MRCOOL LLC HVAC product must comply with all applicable codes and regulations. The service of a certified and trained electrical technician may be required for the installation process. Color: White.