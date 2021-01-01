From quoizel
Quoizel OLY9008 O'Leary 17" Tall Outdoor Single Head Post Light Earth Black Outdoor Lighting Post Lights Single Head Post Lights
Advertisement
Quoizel OLY9008 O'Leary 17" Tall Outdoor Single Head Post Light FeaturesConstructed from steelComes with a clear glass shade(1) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) Incandescent bulb requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbIntended for outdoor useRated for wet locationsCovered under a 1 Year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 16-1/2"Width: 7-1/2"Depth: 7-1/2"Product Weight: 4.62 lbsShade Height: 9-5/8"Shade Width: 6-3/4"Shade Depth: 6-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Type: IncandescentBulb Included: No Single Head Post Lights Earth Black