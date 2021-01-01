The pretty Olvera Art Glass Table Vase is an easy way to add a bright splash of color to any room’s décor. The set includes 4 long neck flask style vases. Each vase features a base color of vivid sapphire blue. They then added a mixture of deep purple and shimmery gold that begins as a solid drizzle around the long neck that becomes a series of random golden accents throughout the bottom. The inner wall is delicate alabaster, which adds a nice contrast. Each vase displayed on its own adds a pop of color to your room. Try displaying in pairs or multiples throughout a room for a dazzling effect.