Oluwatobiloba Lighted Bathroom Mirror

This LED mirror is specially designed for those who love fashion and modernization.This bathroom vanity mirror is fully functional and cost-effective.Anti-fog function: eliminates the trouble of not being able to use the mirror when neededThe bathroom mirror can be hung securely across the wall, which has been load tested.The mirror combines optimal brightness, accurate color, and remarkable clarity for max lighting needs.The mirror light is dimmable controlled by a touch button, which can also control ON/OFF.Copper-free silver mirror, environmentally friendly, much less corrosion rate compared with normal silver mirrors Size: 32" x 24"