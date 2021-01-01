Design House Olso 3-Light Satin Nickel Chandelier

The Design House 567206 Oslo 3 Light Chandelier will brighten any entrance or foyer with its contemporary glass shades and satin nickel finish. This model is made of formed steel with a clear out glass and white inner glass shades for a traditional touch. For indoor, ceiling mount applications, this model is easy to install and makes a charming first impression. (3) 60 watt, medium base incandescent bulb or equivalent (rated at 120-volts) keeps your home well-lit. Outer lens dimensions: 6.5 in. H x 5.5 in. DIA. Inner lens dimensions: 6 in. H x 4 in. DIA.The Design House 567206 Ceiling Light comes with a 10-Year limited warranty. cETL/ETL listed for use in dry locations.