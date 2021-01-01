Olney 1 - Drawer Nightstand

Add some style to your bedroom with this fabulous nightstand from the Shoal Creek® collection. Find room for all your do-dads and gadgets in the easy-to-access drawer that opens and closes on smooth metal runners. Your bedroom essentials are never far out of reach with this single drawer nightstand. The lower open shelf provides you with even more storage for décor, books, a small organizing bin, and more. The spacious top surface of this nightstand with open storage has enough room for an alarm clock, lamp, and reading glasses. Assembly is a breeze with slide-on moldings that make putting together your 1-drawer nightstand quick and easy. Optional Hidden Wireless Qi Compatible Charger by Eggtronics (425905) allows smartphone charging without all the fuss of cords or cables (sold separately on sauder.com). Finished in a beautiful Oiled Oak®, this bedside table with storage is just what your bedroom needs. Color: Jamocha Wood