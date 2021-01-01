Ollie LED Outdoor Pendant Light by Visual Comfort - Color: Clear - Finish: Bronze - (RL 5811BZ-CG)

The Ollie LED Outdoor Pendant Light from Visual Comfort provides an open and airy accent as it brightens exteriors. Its clear glass shade drops from a chain, while a slender metal hook enters the glass through an open top to join a matching base below. Its subtle curves present a modern take on the classic lantern silhouette, with a pillar candle shade at its center containing its LED and completing its look. Founded in 1987, Visual Comfort & Co. has been the leading resource for signature designer lighting. Having manufactured lighting fixtures with some of the most influential names in design, Visual Comfort & Co. offers a vast assortment of lighting, featuring many prominent designs of exceptional style, quality and functionality. Shape: Cylindrical. Color: Clear. Finish: Bronze