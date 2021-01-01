From visual comfort

Ollie LED Outdoor Pendant Light by Visual Comfort - Color: Clear - Finish: Bronze - (RL 5811BZ-CG)

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

The Ollie LED Outdoor Pendant Light from Visual Comfort provides an open and airy accent as it brightens exteriors. Its clear glass shade drops from a chain, while a slender metal hook enters the glass through an open top to join a matching base below. Its subtle curves present a modern take on the classic lantern silhouette, with a pillar candle shade at its center containing its LED and completing its look. Founded in 1987, Visual Comfort & Co. has been the leading resource for signature designer lighting. Having manufactured lighting fixtures with some of the most influential names in design, Visual Comfort & Co. offers a vast assortment of lighting, featuring many prominent designs of exceptional style, quality and functionality. Shape: Cylindrical. Color: Clear. Finish: Bronze

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com