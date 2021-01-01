Olivier Dama File Cabinet

Perfect for the small home office, our Olivier cabinet stacks a petite top drawer plus a file drawer in a space-saving, style-conscious design. Tapered conical legs set at a stylish angle and carved horizontal pulls complement the file cabinet's clean lines and nod to its mid-century inspiration. Each tulipwood and tanganyika walnut veneer cabinet undergoes a multi-step process of painting and distressing hand-applied by Italian artisans to create the creamy white finish we call Dama. A Crate and Barrel exclusive, the Olivier file cabinet brings clean lines and versatility to apartments and small living spaces. Tanganyika walnut veneer, birch and engineered wood Beechwood legs Custom hand-applied lightly distressed Dama cream finish sealed with beeswax File drawer accommodates letter and legal files Metal and wooden drawer glides Made in Italy