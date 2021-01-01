Olivia Sofa - Pink - Modern Couch Made in the USA - Sold by Apt2B

This is it. The Olivia Sofa is the contemporary sofa we've all been waiting for. It takes the best aspects of previous sofa generations and adds just enough contemporary flair to make it feel fresh, modern, and unique. The first thing you'll notice about the Olivia is its knife-edge cushion covers. The sharp lines created by the pinched, knife-edge detailing gives the Olivia its signature visual profile. Squared off arms, deep seating, and a solid wood base complete the package. If you've been waiting for the next era of sofa design then your wait ends now. The Olivia Sofa is constructed in our downtown Los Angeles factory (Made in the USA!) and it is built with the utmost care and attention to quality. It features a solid, kiln-dried Alder wood frame, a sinuous spring system in the base, and soft-yet-supportive 2.0 high density foam cushions. All of these high quality components combine to create a sofa that will not only last for years to come, but it will also be comfortable the whole time.