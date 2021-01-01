From loloirugs
Olivia Brown/Multi Rug OLVAHOL02BRML2050
Everything you could want in a rug - gorgeous colors, eye-catching design, and extraordinary texture - is available in the Olivia Collection. From China, the hand-hooked polyester surface features a high and low effect that adds a third dimension to these playful rugs. Not to mention, only the softest yarns have been selected in order to craft a luxurious covering for your floor. Go ahead - kick off your shoes and dig your feet into it.