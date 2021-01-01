Chic Home Olivia Comforter Reversible Paisley Print Complete Bed in a Bag with Sheet Set, Window Treatments, and Decorative Pillows, Queen, White

SUPER SOFT LUXURIOUS MICROFIBER – The Chic Home Olivia comforter is made with premium quality cotton-feel brushed microfiber – No more rustling and crinkling as you toss and turn to get comfortable. Just quiet peaceful sleep with an amazingly soft comforter cover. DOWN ALTERNATIVE FILLING – The Olivia queen size comforter is stuffed with 100% synthetic filling – Perfect for anyone with allergies looking to breathe and sleep easy, especially children and the elderly STAY WARM AND COOL UNDER ONE COVER – Be comfortable all year round with the Olivia queen comforter by Chic Home – Stuffed with lightweight synthetic down alternative filling the comforter will keep you warm in the winter and cool in the summer REVERSIBLE PRINTED DESIGN – Get 2 looks in one set with the Chic Home Olivia reversible comforter – A gorgeous white and black paisley print design on one side and a contemporary floral print technique on the other – Give your bedroom décor a bold new look with this reversible bedding set and color-coordinated window treatments A BED IN A BAG BUILT TO LAST – The Chic Home Olivia Bed in a Bag set is made with strict quality control standards and comes with everything you need for a complete bedroom make over. With a reversible queen size comforter, sheet set, bedskirt, decorative pillows and shams, and window treatments this set is all you need to transform your décor and elevate your style. Add one to cart today and turn your bedroom into a Chic Home.