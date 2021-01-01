International Concepts Olivia 5-Piece 36 in. White/Heather Gray Extendable Solid Wood Dining Set with X-Back Chairs

5-Piece white/heather gray with 4 x-back side chairs dining height beautiful 36 in. x 48 in. solid wood pedestal table from International Concepts is perfect for seating 4 people comfortably. The solid hardwood top features a 12 in. butterfly leaf to expand table from 36 in. round to 48 in. x 36 in. oval. The steel guides and quality craftsmanship make it easy to pop the leaf in and out to suit your needs. The table comes in a variety of premium finishes or you can also buy it unfinished. Look for coordinating chairs from International Concepts Dining Essentials collection. Trust us with your dining needs as International Concepts has been manufacturing quality solid wood home furnishings since 1979.