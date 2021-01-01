From madrona burke
Madrona Burke Oliver Gray Taupe Power Console Loveseat with Dual Recliners, Hidden Storage, and USB Charging Station
The Oliver power console loveseat has a sophisticated look and a soft, supple feel that is sure to make your living room the place to be Exemplifies contemporary style in a gray taupe color palette, bringing both personality and class to your home The Oliver power console loveseat features dual recliners, hidden storage, and USB charging station Makes everyday life a little bit easier with features like durable microsuede upholstery and USB charging station Built to be comfortable and durable, the Oliver power console loveseat includes a sinuous spring frame and pocketed coil cushion construction