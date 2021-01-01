Garnier Olia Oil Powered Permanent Hair Color, 4.0 Dark Brown, 1 Kit

Afraid of damage? Garnier Olia Permanent Hair Color is an ammonia free formula that delivers brilliant long-lasting color and 100% gray coverage without compromising the health of your hair. Olia is free from ammonia, silicones, parabens, and phthalates. It's Leaping Bunny certified by Cruelty Free International and vegan - formulated without animal derived ingredients. Olia is powered by a 60% oil blend with sunflower and camellia seed oil and our ODS™ technology which propels colorants deep into the hair. The formula has a delicate floral fragrance for the most decadent hair color experience. The non-drip velvety cream formula leaves hair hydrated, silky, and up to 3X shinier than uncolored, unwashed hair. Garnier Olia is available in a wide range of shades, from rich browns and blacks to bright reds and brilliant blondes. Packaging May Vary