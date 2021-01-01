Zinus Olga Navy Twin Metal Platform Bed Frame, Blue

With its pristine lines and powder-coated metal framework, the Olga Platform Bed boasts a unique, understated elegance that's hard to come by. This bed frame is made statement-worthy by its deep navy hue, geometric headboard, and satin gold accents. And with its solid steel structure and center support legs, it's built to last for years to come. Simply use our expertly packed tools and instructions to assemble this dreamy frame in less than an hour and rest your mattress directly on top of its metal support slats; no box spring needed. Whether situated among a mixture of Scandanavian pieces or centered in your minimalistic loft bedroom, the Olga is effortlessly inviting in any setting.