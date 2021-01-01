From lithonia lighting
Lithonia Lighting OLF Round Outdoor LED Security Flood Light - Color: White - Size: 3 light
Bring peace of mind to your home with the OLF Round Outdoor LED Security Flood Light from Lithonia Lighting. Adding a layer of security to the outside of your property, this piece is made of clean aluminum and mounts directly to the wall with a rounded base that holds a pair of clear glass lenses. An integrated LED rests within each lens, emitting a bright and even flow of light that covers a wide area around it. Finish: White