Budge Rust-Oleum NeverWet Tan Outdoor Double Patio Chaise Lounge Cover

Our groundbreaking Rust-Oleum NeverWet patio furniture covers offer the unparalleled, waterproof protection your patio furniture deserves. Featuring super-hydrophobic NeverWet technology, water will roll right off this cover, taking mud, tree-dirt and bird droppings with it. This cover is made from a lightweight, high-tech 300 denier Polyester that is treated with NeverWet - a miracle of modern science that repels water, mud, ice and other liquids. This waterproof material is easy to handle, stain resistant and self-cleans in the rain or with a garden hose. This cover is also fully breathable, so you won't have to worry about mold or mildew from growing underneath the cover and spreading to your furniture. This cover comes with four sewn-in straps that can be tied to the table legs to keep the cover securely in place. Vents on the side of the cover keep air flow circulating without letting rain into the cover. Our Rust-Oleum NeverWet covers are unlike any other patio furniture covers on the market. Blending style with functionality, these waterproof covers will help extend the life of your outdoor patio furniture. This cover comes with a 2-year manufacturer's warranty.