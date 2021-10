From dispelling germs to filling pitchers, faucets are an important part of your home decor. Take this one for example: Dispensing 1.5 gallons per minute, this piece features a single-handle design on its arched frame, so changing from hot to cold is quick and simple. This swiveling deck-mounted design (deck plate required) is crafted from brass and is free of lead so that you can feel good about using it with the whole family. Finish: Chrome