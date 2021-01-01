The best OLED ever. LG OLED evo sets a new standard. The next-gen OLED panel has been redesigned to include an extra layer and a stronger emissive material. These optimize the structure of the panel and refining the wavelengths of light. The result is brighter punchier picture quality and improved clarity of content it's not just the display that's evolved it's your viewing experience. Features: Gallery Design: Designed to put the spotlight on your content and complement your home's interior Self-lighting OLED: Perfect Black Intense Color Infinite Contrast 9 Gen4 AI Processor 4K with AI Picture Pro & AI Sound Pro Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos webOS & ThinQ AI w/ Hands-Free Voice Control 5 Year Limited Panel Warranty What makes OLED unlike anything else? The answer is self-lit pixels LG OLED77G1PUA 77" OLED Gallery 4K UHD HDR Smart TV