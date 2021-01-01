What makes OLED unlike anything else? The answer is self-lit pixels. A self-luminous display technology that makes all the difference to your viewing experience. Unlike LED TVs that are restricted by backlight technology LG OLED TVs are capable of extreme realism and thin designs. Features: Self-lighting OLED: Perfect Black Intense Color Infinite Contrast 9 Gen 4 AI Processor 4K with AI Picture Pro/Sound Pro Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos webOS + ThinQ AI w/ Magic Remote Gaming: G-SYNC Compatible FreeSync VRR ALLM SELF-LIT PiXELS. Million of reasons to love OLED When it comes to picture quality OLED beats LED hands down. That's because OLED has millions of self-lit pixels capable of producing perfect black and accurate color. The result is a viewing experience like no other LG OLED77C1PUB 77" OLED 4K Smart TV with AI ThinQ