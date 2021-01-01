Oleary Wood Shoe Storage Bench

Bring classic style and additional seating to your space with this simple, real wood bench. It's made in the USA and crafted from solid pine wood in a rich finish with subtle wooden detailing on the side. The surface top is a great spot for providing ample seating for friends and family to relax or take off their shoes. Down below, an open shelf is ideal for tucking away extra footwear, gloves, or purses in the entryway or living room. Plus, this bench comes fully assembled and arrives ready to enjoy! Color: Dark Walnut, Size: 22.25" H x 37.25" W x 10" D