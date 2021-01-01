From jaipur hdc
JAIPUR HDC Oleander Multicolor/Beige 5 ft. 3 in. x 7 ft. 6 in. Medallion Rectangle Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug
This stunning area rug captures the beauty of antique Turkish textiles and delivers timeless style to indoor and outdoor spaces alike. Constructed of light-weight yet supremely durable polypropylene, this low-pile and fade-resistant floor covering boasts a distressed yet vibrant multicolor palette mixed with cream and gray tones that elegantly highlight the Old World-inspired medallion motif. Durable low maintenance rug. Color: Multicolor/Beige.