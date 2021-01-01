From millwood pines
Oldenburg Relaxing Water Fountain with Light
Features: - compact tabletop fountain - soothing & relaxing water flow - hassle-free & simple plug-in operation - subtle LED illuminated lighting effect - built-in pump continuously circulates water - water pump features adjustable water flow rate - perfect decorative accent for any room in the house - can be used for indoor/outdoor table placement - safety tested and certificate approved - low-voltage energy-efficient design what's in the box: - water fountain - power adapter technical specs: - power cable length: 6' ft - supply power: 110V (12V power adapter).