Old World Sled Dog Race Christmas Wooden Holiday Hanging Figurine Wood Door Hanger Wall Decor

This Sled Dog Race Christmas Holiday Door and Wall Hanger Wooden Décor is inspired by the well renowned G. DeBreht Artistic Studio’s Iconic Holiday Masterpiece collection, is handcrafted from ¼ Baltic plywood adding a perfect unique touch to your home and holiday. A must have for Holiday Wall Hanging, Door Hanging, or even hangs on your fireplace it makes for a makes wonderful collectible and nostalgic Christmas gift and perfect statement piece for family and friends to enjoy. Each handcrafted piece is coated with a UV protected coat for outside decorating use and is created from the best quality ¼ Baltic Ply-wood hand-picked by our artist.Size: 24 x 18 x .25 inches¼ Baltic plywood (thickness)UV protective coatColor: MultiHardware for Hanging attachedUsing painting mediums of watercolor, acrylic, and oil combinations G. DeBrekht we’ve developed a unique painting style. Decorating your home for Christmas is a special time for families, for a perfect holiday home decor that you can create your own style and cultivates a holiday art gallery for all to enjoy.*Some decorations on items may be slightly varied due to the hand-painted nature of the product. Made to Order.