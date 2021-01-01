Trend Matters Old World Map Full Desk Coverage Gaming and Office Mousepad Non-Slip Rubber Mousepad for Computer Desk Stationery Accessories

?EXTRA LARGE GAMING MOUSE PAD - this mouse pad is large enough to fit your mouse, keyboard, and other desk items! Youll have plenty of room for pro-style gaming or completing business tasks all while protecting your desk. AWESOME DESIGN - Upgrade your gaming aesthetic and make your friends jealous with this sleek high quality printed design. ULTRA SMOOTH SURFACE - ACCURATE AND FEELS GREAT: Optimized for fast movement while maintaining excellent SPEED and CONTROL during gaming. It lets your mouse slide smoothly and precisely along the pad and provides a smooth tracking surface for your mouse. NON-SLIP RUBBER BASE - Provides heavy grip preventing sliding or movement of mouse pad. Features a locking edge, precision weave, and natural rubber? QUALITY GUARANTEED - It comes rolled up and unrolled flatly, no curving from being curled. We are confident with the quality.