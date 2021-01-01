Captivating, authentic replicas of the world’s earliest known area rugs, the old world classics collection tells an enchanted story through its intricate patterns and rustic color palette. Inspired by nomadic motifs dating back to the 5th century B.C., the historical footprint of area rug design is brilliantly captured in these modern-day power-loomed masterpieces. Made with 100% semi-worsted new Zealand wool, old world classics features our exclusive locked-in-weave and crystal-point finish, giving each detail superior definition. Combining the distinct look of traditional handmade designs with today’s most advanced power-loomed technologies; this collection truly blends the best of the past and present. Charming and unique, old world classics has an eclectic appeal and will be perfectly at home in both traditional and transitional interiors. Couristan OLD WORLD CLASSICS 4 x 6 Wool Burgundy Indoor Area Rug in Red | 13833890046066T