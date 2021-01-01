Old Version MacBook Air 13 Inch Case 20102017 Release Models A1466 A1369 Plastic Hard Shell Case with Keyboard Screen Cover for Apple Mac Air 13.

Best Quality Guranteed. Compatibility - MacBook Air 13 inch Case Model A1466 A1369 Release 2017 / 2016 / 2015 / 2014 / 2013 / 2012 - MQD32LL/A, MQD42LL/A, MMGF2LL/A, MMGG2LL/A, MJVE2LL/A, MJVG2LL/A, MD760LL/B, MD760LL/A, MD761LL/A, MD231LL/A, MD232LL/A, MC503LL/A, MC504LL/A, MC965LL/A, MC966LL/A Warning - This case is NOT compatible with 2018 MacBook Air 13 inch with Retina Display and Touch ID MREE2LL/A, MREC2LL/A, MRE82LL/A, MREA2LL/A, MREF2LL/A, MRE92LL/A Lightweight & Sturdy - Macbook Air 13 Case - Made of sturdy lightweight plastic, our Macbook Air cover protects your Macbook Air 13 laptop from scratches and dings. At only 10 oz, it doesn't add any noticeable weight to your MacBook 13 Air. Easy Installation & Removal Mac book Air 13 Case - Our protective case has micro clips that securely fastens to your MacBook, and snaps off with easy when needed. Cut Out Vents Macbook Air Cover - Aside from re