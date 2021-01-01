'Old Master Still Life' by Barry Seidman Photographic Print on Wrapped Canvas

Features:Fine art giclee canvas print professionally hand-stretchedWrapped over sustainable FSC Certified pine woodPremium eco-solvent inks with UV protectionArrives ready to hang with all hardware includedMade in the USAProduct Type: PhotographPrint Type: Photographic PrintPrimary Art Material: CanvasPrimary Art Material Details: Additional Materials: WoodColor: BrownNumber of Items Included: 1Pieces Included: Artist: Barry SeidmanOrientation: HorizontalSize (Size: 12" H x 18" W x 1.5" D, 16" H x 24" W x 1.5" D): Small 18"-24"Size (Size: 20" H x 30" W x 1.5" D): Medium 25"-32"Size (Size: 24" H x 36" W x 1.5" D): Large 33"-40"Size (Size: 28" H x 42" W x 1.5" D, 32" H x 48" W x 1.5" D): Oversized 41" and aboveShape: RectangleFire Resistant: NoWall Mounting Hardware: NoNumber of Wall Hooks: LED/Illuminated: NoBulb Type: Bulb Included: Power Source: Region: North AmericaCountry of Origin: United StatesSubject: Food & BeverageAnimals: Not an AnimalOther Animals: NoPlants & Flowers: Not FlowersOther Plants & Flowers: NoTransportation Type: Not TransportationOther Transportation Type: NoPeople: Not PeopleSports & Sports Teams: Not Sports & Sports TeamsOther Sports & Sports Teams: NoNature Scenes: Not Nature ScenesOther Nature Scenes: NoFood & Beverage: Fruits 2;Wine & Champagne 2Entertainment and Fashion: Not Entertainment & FashionOther Entertainment: NoU.S. States and Territories: Not U.S. States and TerritoriesCities: Not CitiesOther Cities: NoCountries: Not CountriesOther Countries: NoFantasy & Sci-Fi: Not Fantasy & Sci-FiOther Fantasy & Sci-Fi: NoWorld Cultures: Not World CulturesOther World Cultures: NoAbstract and Fractals: Not Abstract and FractalsOther Abstract: NoReligion & Spirituality: Not Religion & SpiritualityInspirational Quotes & Sayings: Not Inspirational Quotes & SayingsMaps: Not MapsEducation: Not EducationArchitecture: Not ArchitectureAdvertisements: Not AdvertisementsAstrology: Not AstrologyFramed: NoFrame Construction: Frame Material: Frame Color: Open Format Type: Open Frame/Gallery WrappedPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingLife Stage: Holiday / Occasion: No HolidayGrouped Set Type: Single Piece ItemMulti Piece Art: NoArt Production Method: Machine MadeHand-Painted Art: Title: Old Master Still LifeCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Made in USAEmbellishments/Special Finishes: NoEmbellishment Effect: Embellishment Type: Technique: Production Run: Open EditionFrame Type: Wrapped CanvasSpefications:California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoSustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: PEFC Certified: ITTO Compliant: SFI Certified: Recycled Content: NoDimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 12" H x 18" W x 1.5" D): 12Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 16" H x 24" W x 1.5" D): 16Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 20" H x 30" W x 1.5" D): 20Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 24" H x 36" W x 1.5" D): 24Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 28" H x 42" W x 1.5" D): 28Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 32" H x 48" W x 1.5" D): 32Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 12" H x 18" W x 1.5" D): 18Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 16" H x 24" W x 1.5" D): 24Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 20" H x 30" W x 1.5" D): 30Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 24" H x 36" W x 1.5" D): 36Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 28" H x 42" W x 1.5" D): 42Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 32" H x 48" W x 1.5" D): 48Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 12" H x 18" W x 1.5" D, 16" H x 24" W x 1.5" D, 20" H x 30" W x 1.5" D, 24" H x 36" W x 1.5" D, 28" H x 42" W x 1.5" D, 32" H x 48" W x 1.5" D): 1.5Overall Product Weight (Size: 12" H x 18" W x 1.5" D): 2Overall Product Weight (Size: 16" H x 24" W x 1.5" D, 20" H x 30" W x 1.5" D): 3Overall Product Weight (Size: 24" H x 36" W x 1.5" D): 5Overall Product Weight (Size: 28" H x 42" W x 1.5" D): 7Overall Product