Feiss OL8904RSZ Redding Station Outdoor Lighting Pendant Lantern, Bronze, 1-Light (12"Dia x 11"H) 100watts

REDDING STATION OUTDOOR PENDANT DIMENSIONS: 10.88" Height x 12" Width (Canopy: 0.88"H x 5.13"W) Weight 2.9lbs MEDIUM BASE LIGHT SOCKET: 100 Watt Max A19 Style Bulb, E26 Socket Compatible with Incandescent, CFL, Halogen or LED Bulbs, Bulb not Included, Full Range Dimming when used with Dimmable Bulb and Dimmer Switch Included Chain: (1) 60" in Restoration Bronze Finish, Adjustable to a Maximum Height of 75.88", Wire: 180" Black Wire ETL Approved for Damp Locations, Dark Sky Appoved MATERIAL: Aluminum, FINISH: Restoration Bronze, SHADE: Round Metal Shade, Weight: 2.9 Pounds, Manufacturer: Feiss